Mafia: The Old Country is getting a story expansion called Man of Honor

The critically acclaimed Mafia: The Old Country will be getting story expansion DLC.

Titled Man of Honor, the DLC will be released on August 14, 2K and Hangar 13 announced.

The expansion will add two new chapters in protagonist Enzo’s story, as well as extra content for the game’s Free Ride mode.

“Set in Sicily during the winter of 1905, Enzo Favara has proven himself a reliable soldier of the Torrisi crime family in the months since his initiation,” the new story DLC’s description reads.

“Now, the Don entrusts him and Cesare with a delicate assignment of assisting Ennio Salieri, a man of honour recently released from prison and intent on reclaiming what is his. At Salieri’s side, Enzo is drawn deeper into the volatile underworld of the Valle Dorata, where loyalty is tested, debts are settled, and every move carries weight.

“Enzo’s story continues across two new chapters, featuring fresh environments, weapons, vehicles, and Charms. These chapters explore a previously unseen period during Enzo’s height as a soldato.”

In the new content added to Free Ride mode, players team up with Salieri to take on “a new set of extreme challenges”, earning new collectibles and “never-before-seen locations”.

“Salieri acts as the player’s point of contact for these new Free Ride activities, which will test the skills of even the most elite mafiosi,” 2K says.

VGC’s Mafia: The Old Country review calls the game “a brief but beautiful Sicilian story”.

“Mafia: The Old Country returns to the series’ roots with a more linear adventure, delivering a solid story (if a cliché-heavy one) and satisfying combat,” we said.

“The character models and environments are stunning to look at, but the latter raises our main issue: as much as we appreciate the focus on a linear story, this wonderfully sculpted Sicily map is begging to be explored more and is sorely underused as a result.”

One of these issues was resolved with the Free Ride content, which was added as a free update three months after the game’s release.

This added car and horse races, combat challenges, a new first-person driving mode, Photo Mode, Classic difficulty mode, and new weapons, charms, cars, and outfits.