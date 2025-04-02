Madden NFL is returning to Nintendo for the first time in 13 years

EA Sports has confirmed that the Madden NFL series will be returning to Nintendo for the first time in 13 years.

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation held today, EA confirmed that Madden NFL and EA Sports FC will be coming to Switch 2.

“At EA Sports, we’re bringing fans together across the world, both on the pitch and on the gridiron,” an EA Sports spokesperson said during the presentation. “We’re excited to announce that EA Sports FC will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Madden NFL will also be arriving on the Nintendo platform.”

While the EA Sports FC series (formerly known as FIFA) has seen regular annual releases on Nintendo Switch, the Madden NFL series completely bypassed Nintendo’s hybrid device.

Indeed, the last Madden NFL game to be released on a Nintendo system was Madden NFL 13, which was released on Wii on August 28, 2012 and later came to Wii U on November 18, 2012.

Following the release of this edition, EA opted to stop making Madden NFL games for the Wii U, a decision it stuck with over the course of the Switch’s life.

Although there have been numerous EA Sports FC games released on Nintendo Switch, it’s only been in recent years that the series turned a corner on Nintendo’s console, after years of players complaining that they were feeling short-changed.

The first Switch edition, FIFA 18, was missing a lot of features present in the Xbox One and PS4 versions, and essentially played like the Legacy versions on Xbox 360 and PS3.

The subsequent five entries, from FIFA 19 to FIFA 23, were identical in terms of gameplay and modes, with the main changes being new rosters, kits and menu music.

This changed with the release of EA Sports FC 24, which finally gave Switch owners full feature parity with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

EA Sports FC 25 did the same, meaning the new 5v5 Rush mode introduced in this year’s game is present on the Switch, as it is on other current-gen fomats.