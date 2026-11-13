MachineGames has finally officially confirmed that Wolfenstein 3 is in development

The third main entry in MachineGames’ Wolfenstein series has finally been officially confirmed.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced the game’s existence on X, posting: “Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at MachineGames. One of gaming’s most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more.”

The Swedish studio then posted its own confirmation on X, writing: “His reputation precedes him. Wolfenstein 3 is in production.”

Both tweets included a photo of a script confirming that series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz would be returning, while MachineGames also shared a behind-the-scenes image showing BJ’s actor Brian Bloom recording a scene with Debra Wilson (who played Grace), confirming that both will be reprising their roles.

Neither tweet provided a release window for the game.

MachineGames took over the Wolfenstein series with 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Blood. While it was technically the sixth Wolfenstein game, it also served as the first chapter in MachineGames’ series.

This was followed in 2015 by a standalone prequel expansion called Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, before the ‘proper’ sequel Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was released in 2017.

Other than a spin-off in 2019 called Wolfenstein: Youngblood (which received a mixed reception) and a VR spin-off that same year, the series hasn’t been seen in the seven years since, with MachineGames shifting its attention to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at @MachineGames. One of gaming's most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more. pic.twitter.com/YyX8LrbTvh — ASHA (@asha_shar) November 12, 2026

Last year, the studio head of MachineGames, Jerk Gustafsson, admitted that the developer wasn’t finished with the Wolfenstein story, and that it would like to make another entry in the series.

“The first game is very much about [protagonist] BJ and how, obviously, he understands that the Nazis have won the war, but it’s also a very personal journey for him,” he told Noclip at the time. “But at the same time, he meets Anya, he starts to see that there are other things at play as well, not only fighting Nazis.

“And then, moving into New Colossus, then we move into a wider group of people around you, being part of the resistance, something bigger and something also like a family to you, but at the same time you’re also preparing to start maybe your own family.

“I think this is important to say, because we have always seen this as a trilogy. So that journey for BJ – even during those first weeks at id [Software], when we mapped out New Order – we still had the plan for at least that character. What will happen in the second one, what will happen in the third one.

“I think that’s important to say because, at least I hope, that we’re not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell.”