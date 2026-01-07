Machine Games is reportedly working on Wolfenstein 3 and a ‘Rainbow Six Siege-style’ multiplayer title

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle studio, Machine Games, is planning a third Wolfenstein game, it’s claimed.

That’s according to separate reports from Windows Central and Kotaku, the former of which claims that the Sweden-based Bethesda studio is also working on “a Rainbow Six Siege-like multiplayer title”.

Machine Games released its last game, the critically-acclaimed Indiana Jones, at the tail end of 2024. Its last Wolfenstein game, the co-op title Youngblood, came out in 2019.

A new entry would make sense for Bethesda, considering it was recently confirmed that a Wolfenstein live-action series is in development at Amazon, following the huge success of its Fallout show.

Last year, the studio head of MachineGames, Jerk Gustafsson, admitted that the developer wasn’t finished with the Wolfenstein story, and that it would like to make another entry in the series.

“The first game is very much about [protagonist] BJ and how, obviously, he understands that the Nazis have won the war, but it’s also a very personal journey for him,” he told Noclip. “But at the same time, he meets Anya, he starts to see that there are other things at play as well, not only fighting Nazis.

“And then, moving into New Colossus, then we move into a wider group of people around you, being part of the resistance, something bigger and something also like a family to you, but at the same time you’re also preparing to start maybe your own family.”

He continued: “I think this is important to say, because we have always seen this as a trilogy. So that journey for BJ – even during those first weeks at id [Software], when we mapped out New Order – we still had the plan for at least that character. What will happen in the second one, what will happen in the third one.

“I think that’s important to say because, at least I hope, that we’re not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell.”