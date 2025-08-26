Lumines Arise gets a demo on PS5 and Steam to celebrate its release date announcement, but it’s for one week only

A playable demo for Lumines Arise is available now on PS5 and Steam, but for one week only.

Developer Enhance has announced that the game will be released on PS5 and PC on November 11, with pre-orders for the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions starting today.

However, the studio has also shadow-dropped a demo for the game, which is available to download now on PS5 and Steam, but will only last for a week. The demo will no longer be available to play at 11.59pm (local time) on September 3.

The demo includes three stages from the single-player Journey mode, as well as a preview of the new multiplayer mode Burst Battle, which can be played online cross-platform.

Difficulty in the demo is set to Easy, and VR compatibility is not available. Players will be able to see other modes, but not select them.

Players can pre-order Lumines Arise on the PlayStation Store and Steam now, with PlayStation Plus members able to get a 10% discount until the game’s release on November 11.

Enhance has also confirmed that the Digital Deluxe Edition of Lumines Arise includes special Loomii in-game avatars and name plates featuring artwork from other Enhance games – Tetris Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite and Humanity. The PS5 version will also get an Astro Bot avatar and name plate.

“From the creators of Tetris Effect: Connected comes Lumines Arise – a synesthetic fusion of sound, light, and addictive puzzle gameplay,” the game’s description reads. “Match blocks, create combos, and feel the music in every heartbeat.”

“Life is rhythmic. It has a pulse,” director Takashi Ishihara said on the PlayStation Blog. “We, as living beings, experience highs and lows. Sometimes together, other times alone.”

The game features a new soundtrack by Hydelic, who composed the score for Tetris Effect: Connected. As in that game, the music goes to the beat of the gameplay.