Lumines Arise announced

The next game in the Lumines series has been announced.

Lumines Arise will be released in Fall 2025 for PS5, and will also have optional PlayStation VR2 support.

There will be a free single-player and multiplayer demo coming later this summer.

“From the creators of Tetris Effect: Connected comes Lumines Arise – a synesthetic fusion of sound, light, and addictive puzzle gameplay,” the game’s description reads.

“Match blocks, create combos, and feel the music in every heartbeat.”

“Life is rhythmic. It has a pulse,” director Takashi Ishihara said on the PlayStation Blog. “We, as living beings, experience highs and lows. Sometimes together, other times alone.

The game features a new soundtrack by Hydelic, who composed the score for Tetris Effect: Connected. As in that game, the music goes to the beat of the gameplay.

“Games have the power to tap directly into that rhythm, stimulating all your senses to put you into a flow state. Everything around you disappears, and you fall into the game’s world. When this happens, it’s a magical feeling that can stir powerful emotions within you.

“You’re going to feel that in spades with Lumines Arise, a brand-new entry in the critically acclaimed series which began on the PlayStation Portable 20 years ago (available as Lumines Remastered on PS4).

“Lumines is back, and to everyone who’s been a fan since the original, I hope you’re excited about this new chapter built from the ground up to push the synergy of audio, visuals, and gameplay beyond any previous title in the franchise.”

More to follow…