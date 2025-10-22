Luigi’s Mansion is the next GameCube game coming to Switch 2’s Nintendo Classics library

Nintendo has announced the next GameCube game coming to Switch 2.

Luigi’s Mansion will be coming to the Nintendo Classics service on October 30, just in time for Halloween.

Originally released in 2001 as a GameCube launch title, Luigi’s Mansion has Luigi exploring a haunted house in search of his missing brother Mario.

Luigi is armed with the Poltergust 3000, a special vacuum cleaner which he can use to attack and suck up any ghosts who attack him while he’s in the house.

The addition of the original Luigi’s Mansion to Nintendo Classics will mean that all three Luigi’s Mansion games are playable on a single console for the first time – the GameCube original, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (which is a Switch remaster of the 3DS sequel) and Switch title Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Luigi’s Mansion is the sixth title to be added to Switch 2‘s library of GameCube games, joining F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur 2, Super Mario Strikers and Chibi-Robo.

GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.

Nintendo has already confirmed that other GameCube games coming to the service in the future include Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.

A wireless GameCube controller is also available through the MyNintendo Store, giving a more authentic experience when playing Switch 2’s GameCube library (though other Switch 2 controllers, such as the Joy-Con 2 controllers and the Pro Controller, work too).