Actress Manni L. Perez has responded to Grand Theft Auto 6 fans after its “whirlwind” launch week.

Perez, who played Lucia in GTA 6, also gives us a better idea of when she started working with Rockstar. She says claims has been playing Lucia for “almost a decade” now, suggesting she was cast very early on in development.

“Life has been such a whirlwind these past couple of days, and I just want to take a moment to say thank you,” Perez says on an Instagram story.

“Thank you to all the new followers, to all the beautiful messages, and the positive reception the game and my character have received.

“I’ve dedicated almost a decade bringing Lucia to life. She’s been such a significant part of mine and I am beyond grateful she now gets to be a small part of yours.”

Perez’s involvement in GTA 6 was deduced by fans shortly after the first trailer was released in 2023. However, all of the actors in GTA 6 were under an NDA throughout its development, so she was unable to confirm that she was playing Lucia until launch day.

Ultimately, the first official confirmation that Perez was playing Lucia did come before launch, as she was nominated for Best Performance at The Game Awards.

What’s interesting to note is that Perez appeared to be playing Lucia as early as the 2022 gameplay leaks, whereas Jason’s voice was completely different. It’s unclear if Jason’s voice at this time was a placeholder, or if he was recast when his character underwent changes. Either way, Perez clearly had to keep her involvement under wraps for some time.

Perez and Jason’s actor, Dylan Rourke, issued a joint statement on GTA 6’s launch day, finally acknowledging that they are in the game.

“We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower,” the pair said at the time. “So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble. See y’all in Leonida.”