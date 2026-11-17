Actor Manni L. Perez is officially playing Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6.

The news was confirmed during The Game Awards 2026 nominations, as Perez received a nomination for her performance as Lucia before GTA 6 has even launched.

Jason’s actor was not nominated, so his identity is yet to be officially revealed.

This comes after years of speculation, before GTA 6 had even been officially unveiled. Fans had suspected Perez was playing Lucia for some time due to her physical resemblance to the character, but she was unable to confirm her involvement until now.

This won’t be Perez’s first experience with the GTA series, as she previously had very minor roles as NPCs in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

She’s also had minor roles in TV shows such as The Blacklist, Jessica Jones, Chicago PD, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Dora.

Perez was previously believed to most likely be playing Lucia, after she deliberately ignored questions and comments about the game during a recent livestream.

Perez hosted a livestream on her Instagram account last month, introducing herself to followers and saying “I figured I might get on here because a lot of people are asking questions, a lot of people want to get to know me”.

As GTA fans became aware of Perez’s stream, the chat filled with comments about Lucia and the game, and while Perez responded to other unrelated comments and questions, she didn’t acknowledge anything related to Grand Theft Auto.

You can check out the full list of The Game Awards 2026 nominees here. This nomination at The Game Awards marks the first official mention that Perez is playing Lucia in GTA 6. Rockstar is yet to comment.

As expected, GTA 6 has bagged a nomination in most awards at The Game Awards this year. It is up for eight awards in total, including Game of the Year. This is despite the game not being out yet, but still just about qualifying for The Game Awards this year, rather than being pushed back into the 2027 show.

The Game Awards will take place on December 10, by which point GTA 6 would have been in our hands for a few weeks. However, voting has opened now, a couple of days before we can play GTA 6.