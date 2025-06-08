Lovecraftian puzzle adventure Call of the Sea is getting a sequel

A sequel to 2020’s Lovecraftian narrative puzzle adventure Call of the Sea has been announced.

Call of the Elder Gods will see players “journey to the far corners of the Earth and unearth ancient horrors” when it’s released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Like its predecessor, the game is being developed by Spanish independent studio Out of the Blue, which also made 2023’s American Arcadia. Call of the Elder Gods will be published by Kwalee.

“Set 30 years after the first game, players join Harry Everhart and Evangeline Drayton on a gripping journey to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of their loved ones,” reads an official description.

“Call of the Elder Gods expands far beyond the island setting of its predecessor, transporting players through time and space to the far corners of the world.”

The title’s reveal trailer features in-game footage and a cinematic narrated by Harry Everhart, who is voiced by Yuri Lowenthal.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with Kwalee — they’re fans of our games and share our passion for crafting high-quality experiences with care and dedication. We couldn’t ask for a better partner on this journey,” said Tatiana Delgado, co-founder and creative director at Out of the Blue.

“We’re really excited to be teaming up with Out of the Blue on Call of the Elder Gods. They’ve already shown what they’re capable of with Call of the Sea and American Arcadia,” said Benjamin Forrester, VP of PC and console at Kwalee. “Their talent for storytelling and clever puzzle design is something we truly admire and we think players are going to love what’s coming next.”