Award-winning Scottish comedian Limmy reacts to his tribute in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: ‘That’s made my day’

Scottish comic Brian “Limmy” Limond has seen himself referenced in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and it’s incredibly wholesome.

We can see the full scene unfold thanks to an upload on Limmy’s YouTube channel, which clips the moment he sees himself referenced in the game for the first time — please note that there are minor spoilers for the game in the video.

The reference takes place during the final encounter of the game, with Lego Batman fighting a foe that we shan’t name. During the encounter, some of WayneTech’s own weaponry is used against Batman and his allies. As a result, he calls out: “She’s turned the WayneTech against us!”

If you don’t already recognise it, this is a reference to a sketch on Limmy’s Show, a cult-classic BBC Scotland production that ran from 2010 to 2013. The 20-second skit has been uploaded on YouTube on Limmy’s own channel, where it has earned just shy of 1.6 million views since December 2013. In the skit, Limmy depicts himself as a shirtless man walking through a rainy British street while declaring, “She’s turned the weans against us!”

Limmy is alerted to the reference via a chatter during one of his regular streams, and can’t help but be surprised and genuinely touched. “No way,” he declares after hearing it twice. “That’s fantastic! That is brilliant.

“Whoever put that in, thank you so much,” he continues. “I’m very glad that you like that sketch enough to put that in. That’s really made my day, thank you very much.” He goes on to impersonate his original character, parroting Batman’s line, before concluding, “That was a bit harder to say.”

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now, and our reviewer Jordan Middler scored the game 4.5, saying, “Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a love letter to not just Batman, but the history of Batman media. While it’s a very easy game, that doesn’t take the shine off of an experience that left me smiling constantly.”

Batman: Arkham developers Rocksteady were also credited with working on Lego Batman, which bears a strikingly similar combat system.