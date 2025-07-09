Limited Run’s SNES release of Doom is available for pre-order now, alongside a new SNES controller

Limited Run Games has opened pre-orders for physical SNES copies of Doom.

The release, which will be playable on the original Nintendo hardware, is being spearheaded by Randal Linden, a programmer on the original game. Pre-orders for the cartridge, as well as an SNES compatible controller, are available now, and will close on August 8.

This version of the game includes “impossible graphics tricks”, according to Limited Run, as well as levels missing from the original game. Other new features include support for circle-strafing and the ability for monsters to respawn on Nightmare difficulty.

Limited Run Games has said that it will be offering open-source support to developers and modders, allowing third parties to update their games to include rumble support in conjunction with its new Rumble Tech SNES controller.

The standard edition of Doom on SNES includes a 12 x 16 poster, a SNES-style box and an instruction manual. The collector’s edition includes an individually numbered certificate of authenticity, a premium embossed foil box, and is limited to 666 copies.

Earlier this year, Limited Run Games and manufacturer Retro-Bit had to publicly deny claims that the cartridges it was using for retro releases could damage original hardware.

This was the latest in a series of difficult months for Limited Run Games, which recently had a separate issue with cartridges which, in that instance, were actually declared potentially unsafe.

Last year the manufacturer released physical versions of Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Piopow, both of which arrive as an NES cartridge designed to be played on actual NES hardware.

This wasn’t the first time Limited Run had to apologise for the manufacturing quality of its retro games. Last year the company apologised when its manufacturer used burnt CD-R discs instead of pressed discs for a re-release of 3DO horror game D.