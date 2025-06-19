Limited Run has asked Nintendo to pull Gex Trilogy from the eShop as it doesn’t work on Switch 2

Limited Run Games says it’s asked Nintendo to pull Gex Trilogy from the eShop because it’s currently not working on Switch 2.

The publisher notes that 12 of its previously released games, which weren’t working on Switch 2, have all been fixed in the console’s recently released firmware update.

The backwards compatibility report on Nintendo’s website lists 155 games that have “issues that prevent progress on Nintendo Switch 2, including games with start up issues”.

This list includes a number of Limited Run releases, all of which use the company’s Carbon Engine, which is designed for modern re-releases of retro titles.

Nintendo released a Switch 2 firmware update earlier today, and Limited Run has reported that it appears to have fixed the issues with most of its affected games.

However, the recently released Gex Trilogy doesn’t appear to have been fixed in the update, and Limited Run is in the process of submitting a patch to Nintendo. Because this patch will be delayed, however, it has asked Nintendo to remove the game from sale until it’s fixed.

“Nintendo updated the Switch 2 firmware last night and we’re happy to announce that this has resolved the backwards compatibility issues with the majority of our Carbon Engine titles,” the publisher wrote on X.

“Since we do not have clarity on when Gex Trilogy on Switch 2 will be fixed in firmware, we submitted our own patch last week to correct the issue. Due to the Juneteenth holiday, patch approval this week is delayed, but we expect to be able to issue the patch early next week.

“In the meantime, we have asked Nintendo to remove the game from the Switch 2 eShop. Thank you for your patience as we work with Nintendo to resolve these issues.”

The full list of Limited Run Games titles that now work on Switch 2 following the latest firmware update is as follows: