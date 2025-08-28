Like A Dragon’s developer is set to hold its next big reveal event ahead of Tokyo Game Show

Like A Dragon / Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed it will hold its annual Summit live stream ahead of Tokyo Game Show next month.

This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, September 24 at 20:00 PT / 04:00 BST, followed by a RGG Direct, which will further detail some of the announcements made during the Summit, it said.

Last year’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Summit, which also took place ahead of TGS, saw the announcement of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which was released the following February.

In addition to the next Like A Dragon entry, it’s possible the RGG Summit could reveal more details about Stranger Than Heaven, the game previously unveiled as Project Century.

Little information has been revealed about Stranger Than Heaven, other than the fact that it’s set in Japan in 1915. It hasn’t even officially been confirmed whether it’s an actual new entry in the Like a Dragon / Yakuza series, or an entirely separate game.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is also currently working on the next game in the Virtua Fighter series.

VGC’s Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review called it “a 15-hour inside joke that will just about keep you hooked”.

“Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is an amusing, if underwhelming way to kill time before Yakuza 9, but considering the speed at which RGG is releasing new games in the series, you probably don’t have to wait that long for the next traditional entry,” we wrote.