Like a Dragon studio’s latest game is called Stranger Than Heaven

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed the final name for its game previously known as Project Century.

The game is now officially known as Stranger Than Heaven, the studio revealed during Summer Game Fest.

The Like a Dragon / Yakuza developer’s upcoming game was originally revealed during The Game Awards in December 2024, under the Project Century title.

Little information has been revealed about it, other than the fact it’s set in Japan in 1915. It hasn’t even officially been confirmed whether it’s an actual new entry in the Like a Dragon / Yakuza series, or an entirely separate game.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is also currently working on the next game in the Virtua Fighter series.

The last game in the Like a Dragon series was Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

VGC’s Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review called it “a 15-hour inside joke that will just about keep you hooked”.

“Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is an amusing, if underwhelming way to kill time before Yakuza 9, but considering the speed at which RGG is releasing new games in the series, you probably don’t have to wait that long for the next traditional entry,” we wrote.