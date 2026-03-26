Like a Dragon studio reveals that Stranger Than Heaven will take place over five eras

Sega has revealed more information on the upcoming Stranger Than Heaven.

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio – the developer responsible for the Yakuza / Like a Dragon Games – Stranger Than Heaven was originally revealed during The Game Awards in late 2024, under the title Project Century.

It was then confirmed in June 2025 that the game’s title would be Stranger Than Heaven, and that it would be set in Japan in 1915, but no further information was given on whether it would be a Yakuza / Like a Dragon spin-off or a completely separate game.

Now it has been confirmed that the game will actually take place over five different eras, with sections of the game taking place in 1915, 1929, 1943, 1951, and 1965 across five different Japanese cities.

It was also announced that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on release, and will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

A dedicated broadcast called Xbox Presents: A Special Look at Stranger Than Heaven will take place on May 6, revealing more information on the game.

Executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama told the official Xbox Wire blog: “We can’t say much more [about that] than what was shown today. But as you can imagine, five cities and five eras is a massive undertaking. We’re putting a tremendous amount of care into bringing to life these times and places we feel are rarely explored in games. It’s truly a unique experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

Yokoyama also promised an “all-new level of combat design from us”, saying that the combat shown in the trailer is “just the tip of the iceberg with much more to be revealed soon”.

An “all-star cast” has also been promised for the game, with more set to be revealed during the Xbox Presents broadcast in May.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is also currently working on the next game in the Virtua Fighter series. The developer posted the first in-game combat footage last August.