‘Life size’ Pokémon plushes of Umbreon and Espeon are out now

The Pokémon Company has released plushes of Umbreon and Espeon, which are accurate to their in-game Pokédex size.

The plush series, which has previously included Pokémon like Slowpoke and Psyduck, released Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Eevee earlier this year as part of its Year of Eevee campaign.

Espeon measures 32 inches, while Umbreon is slightly smaller at 31 inches. Both are available on the Pokémon Center for £379.99 each. Both life-sized Pokémon plush are due for release in November.

Life-sized plushes for Leafeon, Glaceon and Sylveon are also planned for later in the year.

Partners Plush Key Chains for all of the Eeveelutions have also been released. All of these plush keychains are £14.99 and feature a Pokeball-themed clasp.

The next entry in the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Legends Z-A, will be released later this year. While no release date has been given, Nintendo has confirmed that the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch and will also receive a Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A will feature graphical and performance improvements. Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will serve as the starter Pokémon in the game.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will see players revisit the Kalos region and Lumoise City. Lumiose is undergoing a high-tech redevelopment plan.

Players will meet a new companion, Urbain or Taunie. The companion that the player meets will be dependent on the appearance of the player character, which is chosen at the start of the game.