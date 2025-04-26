‘Life size’ Pokémon plushes of Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon and Eevee are out now

The Pokémon Company has released plushes of Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Eevee, which are accurate to their in-game Pokédex size.

The plush series, which has previously included Pokémon like Slowpoke, Psyduck, and more, will later add Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, Leafeon, and Sylveon as The Pokémon Company celebrates its Year of Eevee campaign.

Vaporen measures around 27 inches, Flareon around 25, with Jolteon being the largest at 32 inches. Eevee is the smallest of the group at 16 inches.

Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon will cost £379.99, with Eevee coming in at £39.99. All four are now available for pre-order. According to The Pokémon Center, Eevee will be released “mid-June,” with the three Eeveelutions coming “mid-November.”

This week, VGC exclusively revealed several new Pokémon trading cards from the upcoming Destined Rivals expansion, including Misty’s Psyduck.

The next entry in the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Legends Z-A, will be released later this year. While no release date has been given, Nintendo has confirmed that the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch and will also receive a Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A will feature graphical and performance improvements.

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will serve as the starter Pokémon in the game.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will see players revisit the Kalos region and Lumoise City. Lumiose is undergoing a high-tech redevelopment plan.

Players will meet a new companion, Urbain or Taunie, the trailer notes that the companion that the player meets will be dependent on the appearance of the player character, which is chosen at the start of the game.