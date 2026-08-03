Life sim Starsand Island is leaving Early Access this month, with PS5 and Switch 2 versions arriving

Anime-style cosy life sim Starsand Island is leaving Early Access after six months.

The game was released on Early Access in Steam and Xbox (including Xbox Game Pass) on February 11.

Developer Seed Sparkle Lab said it was going to use the Early Access period to finalise the game’s content and “finesse the end-game experience for players”, and was aiming for a full release in the Summer.

It appears the studio has hit its goals, with version 1.0 of Starsand Island set to arrive on August 18, with new PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 versions joining the existing PC and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Physical versions of the game will also be released on November 12, priced at $39.99 / €44.99 / £39.99 on Switch 2 and $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 on PS5.

The move to a full release will also see the arrival of the game’s online multiplayer mode, where up to four players can explore an island together. Playing multiplayer earns exclusive currency which can be spent in the multiplayer shop.

The version 1.0 release also adds more character interactions for existing players, with 19 NPCs getting new three-heart and five-heart relationship quests, and the 14 romanceable characters getting new dating activities.

Starsand Island is an open-world life sim which combines farming, dating, building friendships, exploration and battling monsters.

Players can choose to take part in all or some of the game’s activities, creating an experience that fits their own personal tastes.

“Combining farming, craft, ranching, fishing, and production, Starsand Island’s systems develop alongside the player, becoming more streamlined in the process, and enabling more time to explore, create, and define their own pace of island life,” the game’s description reads.

The game was “crafted to be an inviting place for players to enjoy the simple life, inspired by the Chinese countryside and encapsulating traditional Eastern philosophy”.