Life is Strange: Reunion officially announced, will conclude the Max and Chloe saga

Square Enix has officially announced Life is Strange: Reunion, the latest entry in the Life is Strange series.

Reunion, which is developed by Deck Nine – the studio previously responsible for Life is Strange titles Before the Storm, True Colors and Double Exposure – will be the final instalment of the Max and Chloe saga.

While the first Life is Strange game focused on protagonist Max Caulfield and her relationship with her childhood friend Chloe Price, not every game in the series continued their story – Life is Strange 2 and Life is Strange: True Colors focused on entirely different protagonists.

However, Reunion – which will be released on March 26 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC – promises to not only focus once again on Max and Chloe, but bring their storyline to a conclusion.

“Players will once again visit Caledon University, where Max Caulfield works as a photography teacher,” Square Enix‘s synopsis of the plot reads. “Returning from a weekend away, Max finds her beloved Caledon ablaze, as a raging inferno destroys the hallowed grounds and ends the lives of Max’s friends, students and faculty alike.

“Max only escapes the devastation due to her rewind power – returning from the original Life is Strange – a supernatural ability that lets her reverse time. Jumping back in time through a selfie, Max now has just three days to work out how the fire began. Can she make the most of her second chance to prevent this fiery disaster?

“That’s when Chloe Price arrives at Caledon, much to Max’s surprise: a shocking repercussion of Max’s merging of the timelines at the end of Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Haunted by nightmares of a past she never lived, and with her grip on reality unravelling, Chloe needs Max’s help.”

Players will be able to play as both Max and Chloe at different times in the game, using Max’s rewind power and Chloe’s gift of backtalk to make their way through the game’s narrative puzzles.

Life is Strange Reunion will be available in a Standard Edition costing $39.99 and a Deluxe Edition costing $49.99. The latter includes a digital mini soundtrack, digital art book, digital comic and a behind-the-scenes documentary with actors Hannah Telle (Max) and Rhianna DeVries (Chloe).

A Collector’s Edition costing $99.99 / £104.99 will be available on the Square Enix Store and will include the full game plus: