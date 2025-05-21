Lies of P’s expansion will allow players to replay old bosses, and introduces a boss rush mode

Lies of P: Overture will introduce the ability to replay boss fights, and a new boss rush mode, it’s been confirmed.

Players will be able to progress through five tiers of difficulty. Initially, the bosses can be played on tiers 1, 2, and 3, with tiers 4 and 5 only being unlocked when a player completes the previous level. Bosses in the Battle Memories mode will also have unique stats that change based on the tier.

Lies of P: Overture will also introduce Death March, a new mode that will see players attempt to take down as many bosses as they can using a limited pool of health and items. There will be bespoke rewards for both of these modes. However, these haven’t yet been announced.

The expansion is planned for release this Summer on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Lies of P: Overture will also introduce difficulty levels to the series for the first time.

VGC recently got the chance to play Lies of P: Overture, as well as the new Battle Memories mode.

“A sequel to Lies of P is currently in development, and Lies of P: Overture serves as a great intermission between the two acts,” reads our preview.

“The zoo is a great location for an expansion, and extremely well designed, and the new additions to the enemy roster will give players dozens of new patterns to learn and attacks to dodge.

“Lies of P’s new difficulty system is perhaps the most interesting addition of the whole package, and one that has the potential to bring a new audience to a beloved genre. At the same time, the harder difficulty levels of the new Battle Memories mode will give players a chance to sharpen their skills before the full sequel to the game arrives.”