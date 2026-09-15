Lies of P studio Neowiz has filed a trademark for Wonders of O, an apparent Wizard of Oz themed sequel

A new trademark filed by Neowiz suggests a sequel to Lies of P may be in the works.

As spotted by players (and reported by FRVR), a new trademark filing has been listed on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website, seemingly referring to a new game in the series.

The trademark, which is ‘Wonders of O’, is categorised under video game software suggesting this is indeed a video game rather than any other type of spin-off.

Players have been speculating as to what ‘O’ refers to, with the overwhelming consensus online suggesting a game based on the Wizard of Oz.

This would make sense given how Lies of P ends – spoiler warning for the next paragraph.

The game ends with an alchemist called Paracelsus saying he plans to return to Krat to find ‘Dorothy’, who he describes as “another key”. It then shows someone walking on a rooftop in Krat, who clicks the heels of their shoes three times like Dorothy does in The Wizard of Oz.

Lies of P was released in 2023 and is a soulslike inspired b y the original Adventures of Pinocchio novel written in 1883. The game was critically well received and has sold over 4 million units worldwide. A Switch 2 version was released last month.

It’s been known for some time that a sequel to Lies of P is in the works, something our Lies of P: Overture DLC hands-on report said last year.

“A sequel to Lies of P is currently in development, and Lies of P: Overture serves as a great intermission between the two acts,” we wrote. “The zoo is a great location for an expansion, and extremely well designed, and the new additions to the enemy roster will give players dozens of new patterns to learn and attacks to dodge.

“Lies of P’s new difficulty system is perhaps the most interesting addition of the whole package, and one that has the potential to bring a new audience to a beloved genre. At the same time, the harder difficulty levels of the new Battle Memories mode will give players a chance to sharpen their skills before the full sequel to the game arrives.”