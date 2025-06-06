Lies of P: Overture could be shadow dropped this weekend, leaked trailer suggests

A new trailer for Lies of P: Overture has leaked, and it looks like players might not have to wait long to get their hands on the expansion.

The trailer, which is circulating on social media channels and is viewable below, concludes with a message stating that the DLC is available now for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The expansion is officially scheduled for release this summer for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

While the timing of the leak could be a coincidence, it comes just hours before Summer Game Fest’s big kick-off showcase, which promises “spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals”. It could also premiere during Sunday’s Xbox Game Showcase.

Set in a new wintry environment, Lies of P: Overture serves as a prequel to the soulslike action RPG.

“On the brink of the Puppet Frenzy massacre, you follow a Legendary Stalker—a mysterious guide—through untold stories and chilling secrets,” reads an official description.

“As Geppetto’s deadly puppet, you’ll journey through Krat and its surroundings, uncover hidden backstories, and face epic battles that shape the past and future of Lies of P.”

Priced at $29.99/£29.99, Overture will also introduce the ability to replay boss fights and a new boss rush mode, among other features.

VGC recently got the chance to play Lies of P: Overture, as well as the new Battle Memories mode.

Publisher Neowiz has confirmed that Lies of P developer Round 8 Studio is working on a sequel to the game as well as a new IP, which is a survival horror title set in a sci-fi world.