Lies of P is getting difficulty options to make the Soulslike more accessible

Lies of P: Overture will introduce difficulty options to try to increase the number of players who can enjoy the game.

Difficulty options in Soulslikes are rare, with FromSoftware‘s games featuring no such options. While much of the community celebrates this, and the difficulty of those games is part of why they have enjoyed such popularity, some players have argued that a lack of difficulty options prohibits potential players from enjoying the genre.

Now, Lies of P: Overture developer Neowiz has announced that it will introduce difficulty options in its upcoming expansion.

“We wanted to make sure a wider audience of players could play the game,” said game director Jiwon Choi. When asked if this decision was made based on player feedback, he responded, “Absolutely, we have a lot of feedback from customers, and from our developers.

“So by making development adjustments and introducing these difficulty options, we can offer the experience to different types of players. This broadens the base.”

The new difficulty options, “Butterfly’s Guidance” and “Awakened Puppet,” will be added in a patch released alongside Lies of P: Overture.

The game’s default difficulty level will now be named “Legendary Stalker.”

VGC recently got the chance to play Lies of P: Overture, as well as the new Battle Memories mode.

“A sequel to Lies of P is currently in development, and Lies of P: Overture serves as a great intermission between the two acts,” reads our preview.

“The zoo is a great location for an expansion, and extremely well designed, and the new additions to the enemy roster will give players dozens of new patterns to learn and attacks to dodge.

“Lies of P’s new difficulty system is perhaps the most interesting addition of the whole package, and one that has the potential to bring a new audience to a beloved genre. At the same time, the harder difficulty levels of the new Battle Memories mode will give players a chance to sharpen their skills before the full sequel to the game arrives.”