Lies of P director says Bloodborne comparisons are ‘an honour and our motivation’

Lies of P’s director has said that comparisons to FromSoftware games like Bloodborne are “an honor” and “motivation” for his team.

Lies of P is a Soulslike game set in a fantasy Victorian setting, released in 2023. When the game was first revealed, many players compared it to FromSoftware‘s Bloodborne, which features aesthetic similarities.

While these specific Bloodborne comparisons waned somewhat when Lies of P was fully released, the game has routinely been compared to FromSoftware’s suite of beloved action games.

When asked about players’ comparisons to these games, game director Jiwon Choi said that the developers Neowiz and Round8 are open to them.

“Firstly, it is an honour, because we have a lot of respect for those games,” said Choi. “And second, it motivates us because we respect those games and those comparisons lead to an expectation from our fans.”

Lies of P’s first expansion, Overture, will be released this Summer. A sequel to the game is currently being developed.

Lies of P: Overture will introduce difficulty options to try to increase the number of players who can enjoy the game. The new difficulty options, “Butterfly’s Guidance” and “Awakened Puppet,” will be added in a patch released alongside Lies of P: Overture.

The game’s default difficulty level will now be named “Legendary Stalker.”

VGC recently got the chance to play Lies of P: Overture, as well as the new Battle Memories mode.

“A sequel to Lies of P is currently in development, and Lies of P: Overture serves as a great intermission between the two acts,” reads our preview.

“The zoo is a great location for an expansion, and extremely well designed, and the new additions to the enemy roster will give players dozens of new patterns to learn and attacks to dodge.”