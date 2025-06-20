Lies of P devs get bonus, paid holiday and Switch 2 consoles for hitting sales milestone

The development staff behind Lies of P are set to receive numerous bonuses as a result of hitting a big sales milestone.

As reported by South Korean publication The Elec, the game and its recently released DLC Lies of P: Overture have now passed 3 million cumulative sales, taking all physical and digital sales on PC and console into account.

Although it had been stated last year that the game had been played by 7 million players, Lies of P was released on Xbox Game Pass on day one, meaning a large number of those 7 million people had seemingly played it via Microsoft‘s subscription service rather than buying the game.

To celebrate the milestone, publisher Neowiz is rewarding the staff of developer Round8 Studio, as well as Neowiz’s own Lies of P development team, with a number of bonuses.

All staff will receive a launch bonus of 10 million South Korean won ($7,300) earlier than scheduled, as well as two weeks of paid vacation (on top of South Korea’s mandatory 15 days of paid vacation).

Every member of the Round8 development team will also get a Nintendo Switch 2 console as a reward for hitting the sales milestone.

Lies of P’s Overture DLC was released during Summer Game Fest and serves as a prequel to the main game.

VGC’s Lies of P: Overture hands-on report said the DLC made “big changes to the Soulslike genre”, particularly with its offer of easier and harder difficulty levels.

“A sequel to Lies of P is currently in development, and Lies of P: Overture serves as a great intermission between the two acts,” we wrote. “The zoo is a great location for an expansion, and extremely well designed, and the new additions to the enemy roster will give players dozens of new patterns to learn and attacks to dodge.

“Lies of P’s new difficulty system is perhaps the most interesting addition of the whole package, and one that has the potential to bring a new audience to a beloved genre. At the same time, the harder difficulty levels of the new Battle Memories mode will give players a chance to sharpen their skills before the full sequel to the game arrives.”