LG will soon let players stream Xbox Cloud Gaming in their cars

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming will soon be coming to some internet-connected vehicles.

Cars which make use of LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform will be able to stream and play games directly from an Xbox app.

Players will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as well as an automotive data plan.

Xbox says the service “operates in compliance with driving safety regulations”, and a trailer showing the service in action specifically makes note of playing from the back seat, meaning presumably passengers in the front won’t be able to play for safety reasons.

“We’re committed to meeting players wherever they are, bringing the joy of gaming into even more places and experiences,” Xbox vice president of marketing Christopher Lee said in a statement.

“That’s why we’re excited to announce our latest expansion for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Through our collaboration with LG Electronics, we are working to integrate the Xbox experience into select internet-connected vehicles, introducing a new way to bring more of what players love about Xbox into more places.”

According to Korean publication The Chosun Ilbo, LG demonstrated the feature during a tech briefing at the International Motor Show in Germany this week, where it showed Xbox games being played on a rear-seat screen installed in an actual car.

LG’s Automotive Content Platform is described as a “premium in-cabin entertainment platform” and gives passengers access to video streaming, music, gaming and location-based services.

At the same event, LG announced that it would also be adding Zoom to its platform, allowing users to conduct meetings in their car.