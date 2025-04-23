‘Let me do that one again’: Oblivion Remastered still has the original’s infamous dialogue blooper

One of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’s most infamous bloopers hasn’t been fixed for the newly released remaster.

Oblivion Remastered was released on Tuesday, offering a wealth of new features including improved graphics, gameplay tweaks and new voice acting to ensure all the races in the game now sound unique.

While new voices have been recorded, however, those that were previously recorded for the original game remain intact.

As such, this means one of the game’s most humorous errors can still be found in Remastered, unchanged.

When players visit the Temple of the One in the Imperial City Temple District, they can find Tandilwe, the ironically titled Master Speechcraft trainer.

Once players have spoken to all the beggars, Tandilwe will offer the player Speechcraft training, which lets them influence characters to trust them and potentially reveal new information to them.

However, one of Tandilwe’s lines in the game is: “I heard that thieves broke into the Arcane University, the Imperial Legion Compound, and the Temple, all on the same night. Wait a minute, let me do that one again… I heard that thieves broke into the Arcane University, the Imperial Legion Compound, and the Temple, all on the same night.”

Clearly, Tandilwe’s voice actor wasn’t happy with her initial delivery of the line and asked to try it again, but whoever was in charge of editing the dialogue got it wrong and kept in both takes by mistake.

As shared in a video by YouTube user Mao Deegan, when the player meets Tandilwe in Oblivion Remastered the line hasn’t been fixed.

What’s more, whereas in the original Oblivion the character’s mouth movements were only synced to the original take, because Oblivion Remastered has automatic lip-syncing tech the full line, including the “let me do that one again” and both takes, all have full lip syncing.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was finally released on Tuesday after months of speculation.

The remaster, which has been fully rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, features a complete graphical revamp, along with changes to the audio (to an extent) and gameplay.