Less than 20% of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4’s soundtrack is made up of songs from the original games

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 soundtrack contains just 10 songs from the original two games, compared to 54 new tracks, according to VGC analysis.

The remake of the beloved skating games is out this week, and is available now for players who purchased the more expensive deluxe and collector’s edition versions of the game.

Now that players have access to the full game, it’s been confirmed that only 10 tracks from the original soundtracks have made it into the remake.

While some other songs from artists featured in the original games make it into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, major fan favorites are missing.

The 10 returning songs include fan favorites such as “96 Quite Bitter Beings” by CKY, “My Adidas” by Run-DMC, and “Amoeba” by Adolescents.

However, other songs, such as AC/DC’s TNT, which was included in the opening of the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, are missing. Earlier this year, Alien Ant Farm, whose song Wish was originally included in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, said that being removed from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 was “a bummer”.

New tracks include songs from Fontaines D.C, Idles, 100 Gecs, and Run The Jewels.

Tony Hawk previously claimed the decision not to bring back many classic songs for the upcoming Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack was his, after some fans expressed disappointment over the revealed track list.

Commenting on Instagram, Tony Hawk claimed that he personally decided to introduce a mix of new and classic tracks for Pro Skater 3+4, stating that he hoped players would enjoy discovering new music, as with the original games.

“It was my choice to pick some different songs by the same artists featured in THPS3+4 OST,” he wrote. “I’m hoping that discovery is half the fun, and a big reason that these soundtracks resonated in the first place. So listen and enjoy the ride. More to come… both old and new.”