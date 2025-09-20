Lenovo has cancelled some pre-orders of its $1,100 Legion Go 2, saying it’s ‘substantially exceeded expectations’

Lenovo says it’s had to cancel some pre-orders of its Legion Go Gen 2 handheld, claiming it got more than it expected.

The Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2 will be released next month and boasts an 8.8 inch OLED screen, a 144Hz refresh rate, removable controllers and a similar AMD Ryzen processor to the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.

It will cost $1,099 for the base model, all the way up to $1,479 for the model with the most powerful processor, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

However, according to an official post on the Legion Go Reddit page, Lenovo has started cancelling some of its customers’ pre-orders because it doesn’t have enough stock to meet demand yet.

In an update posted on Wednesday, Lenovo wrote: “The truth is pre-orders for the Legion Go Gen 2 have substantially exceeded our projections, leading to unforeseen delivery range extensions.

“We are working diligently with our teams worldwide to fill these orders as quickly as possible. We truly appreciate the overwhelming support of Legion fans, and ask for your patience while we work to get the Legion Go Gen 2 into your waiting hands.”

This was then updated again on Friday, with Lenovo confirming the cancellations.

“We wanted to share an update after connecting with our Lenovo retail colleagues around the world,” it wrote. “The good news is that more units are already on their way to major retailers globally, so you can expect to see availability in retail outlets and websites improving in the coming weeks.

“That said, we will need to cancel some pre-orders placed directly on Lenovo.com. We don’t believe in holding onto customer payments for products we can’t ship in a timely manner. As soon as our online inventory is replenished, Lenovo.com will show updated availability and ordering will reopen.

“We know this is frustrating, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience it caused, especially for our most passionate fans. The Legion Go Gen 2 was built with you in mind, and this experience has been an important lesson for us. We’ll use this to improve and ensure a better process moving forward.”

Earlier this month Lenovo was the first company to confirm that it too will be getting the Xbox front-end coming to the ROG Xbox Ally.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally and more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X will be released on October 16 and will feature the ‘Xbox full screen experience’ (FSE), a new mode that boots the handheld straight into an Xbox app instead of loading the full Windows shell, allowing it to allocate more system resources to running the game and theoretically improve game performance.

Although Asus’s handhelds will be the first to feature the Xbox FSE, it’s not permanently exclusive to those systems. Xbox will be rolling it out to other device over time, and Lenovo has stated that it will be coming to the Legion Go Gen 2 in Spring 2026.