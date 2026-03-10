Lego’s large-scale Mario Kart Luigi set has appeared on its store ahead of an official reveal

Lego’s large-scale Mario Kart Luigi set has appeared on the official Lego store.

Although it has yet to be officially shown on the official Lego or Nintendo social media accounts at the time of writing, it’s expected that it will be shown imminently given that today is MAR10 Day.

Until then, the set is now available for pre-order on the official Lego store, at a price of $179.99 / £159.99.

Lego teased the new set in January, showing it lining up against the existing large-scale Mario set which was released last year.

That set, titled Mario & Standard Kart, was aimed at builders aged 18 and up, consisting of 1,972 pieces and costing $170 / £150.

The new set is officially titled Mario Kart: Luigi & Mach 8, and is a slightly more complex set consisting of 2,234 pieces.

“The set features a buildable Luigi figure with a posable head, arms and hands, sitting behind the wheel of the first-ever large-scale Lego brick model of the Mach 8 kart,” Lego’s official description reads.

“Recreate authentic details of the Mach 8 and place your creation on the display stand at a dynamic angle, as if it is in the middle of a Mario Kart race. Take your creation off the stand and for a spin, using the steering wheel to turn left and right while the flame exhaust spins automatically as the Mach 8 moves.”

VGC reviewed the Lego Mario & Standard Kart set last year and praised it for its level of detail.

“Lego Mario & Standard Kart is another brilliant adult-focused Nintendo collaboration,” we wrote. “It could have maybe done with one or two kart customisation options to keep in the spirit of the game, but the ability to pose Mario and tilt the kart in a dynamic way makes it an excellent display piece for Lego and Nintendo collectors.”

This is the latest in a line of adult-aimed Lego Nintendo sets which have been released over the past few years. Past sets have included a Lego Nintendo Entertainment System, a Lego Bowser, a Lego Game Boy, a Lego Super Mario World sprite and a Lego Super Mario 64 Question Block.

In recent weeks, Lego released a set based on the ‘Final Battle’ against Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as well as the first of its Pokémon sets, including a $650 statue displaying Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur.