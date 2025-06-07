A new co-op adventure lets players ‘experience what it feels like to be a Lego brick’

A new creative co-op adventure game from the studio behind Lego Builder’s Journey has been announced.

Lego Voyagers, which is developed by Light Brick Studio and being published by Annapurna Interactive, was announced at Summer Game Fest‘s live kick-off show on Friday.

A debut trailer for the title is viewable below. It’s coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Featuring platforming challenges and puzzles designed for players of all ages, the game can be played locally on the same screen, or online.

Players who own the game can also invite a friend who doesn’t have it to play the whole thing for free using its Friend’s Pass feature.

“When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected,” reads a description of the game.

“Experience what it feels like to be a Lego brick. Tumble, jump, snap together, and build your way through rich brick worlds. Unravel a poetic, nonverbal narrative, set in beautiful brick-built environments, supported by an atmospheric soundtrack.”