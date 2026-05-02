Lego reveals Sega Genesis / Mega Drive console, bringing 479 of retro charm this summer

Sega and Lego have unveiled a Sega Genesis console set, due for release this summer.

The Lego set pays homage to the 90s console, which is known as the Mega Drive in Europe. According to Lego, the model will allow builders to customize their creation into either the Genesis or Mega Drive version, complete with detachable controllers and decorative stickers.

The Lego Sega Genesis Console will be available from June 1, 2026, priced at £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99, and is made up of 479 pieces at a build measurement of 4 cm high, 6 in 16 cm wide, and 12 cm deep.

The Genesis set is the latest collaboration between the two companies, which have already released various Sonic Lego collections. Previously, Lego has also released a Lego NES console and is rumored to be planning a Lego PlayStation.

“Like many others from my generation, I still vividly remember when the Sega Mega Drive launched – it felt completely out of this world,” said Patrik, designer at the Lego Group.

“27 years later, the love for the console is still going strong – I still play mine! Recreating the intricate details and curves of the console with Lego elements was an enjoyable challenge, despite it’s difficulty.”

Alex Gomez, VP, Licensing & Partnerships at Sega of America, added: “We feel that this is a building experience that captures both Sega’s heritage of gaming and the playful creativity of Lego play.

“The Sega Genesis holds a special place in the hearts of gamers and represents a defining era in video game history. With this new Lego set, fans are not only able to relive those nostalgic memories, but also actively engage with Sega’s legacy through hands-on creativity.”

In recent months, Lego released a set based on the ‘Final Battle’ against Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as well as the first of its Pokémon sets, including a $650 statue displaying Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur.