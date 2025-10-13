Lego Party and Digital Eclipse’s Tetris Time Warp will soon be available to stream on Netflix

Netflix has announced that it will be adding five party games to its TV streaming service this holiday season, including Lego Party and the new Tetris game Digital Eclipse created for Tetris Forever.

Lego Party was released last month and, similar to Nintendo‘s Mario Party series, has players competing in mini-games as they try to gather the most golden bricks.

Tetris Time Warp, meanwhile, was created by Digital Eclipse as a new, retro-inspired Tetris game as part of its interactive museum Tetris Forever.

Both games will be joined by Boggle Party, Pictionary: Game Night and Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends, all of which will be available as part of a Netflix subscription.

Like the other TV-based games currently available on Netflix, players will be able to stream them through the TV with no need for any consoles or other hardware, with each player using their own phone as a controller.

Games already available to stream on TV via Netflix include Oxenfree, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, Happy Gilmore: Golf Mayhem 98, Link Twin, Centipede Recharged and Caverns of Mars Recharged.

The service is currently only available in select regions and on select devices, which are listed on Netflix’s Help Center page.

As described in VGC’s Tetris Forever review: “Tetris Time Warp – which can be played solo or in multiplayer – starts off like a normal Tetris game (with infinite spin, piece holding and all the other stuff you’d expect from a modern take on the series). Occasionally though, one of the pieces will be glowing, and when you clear a line with it you’ll be sent back in time.

“You may be sent back to the original Electronika 60 version, or a deliberately vague 1989 ‘handheld’ version, or a version of Bombliss. When this happens, you’ll be given a short time to clear a set task, be that clearing a set number of lines, clearing a double or exploding a large bomb.

“Succeed and you’ll be sent back to the modern day with a hefty points bonus. Fail and it’s not Game Over – you’ll just be sent back with nothing. It’s a fun new spin (pun always intended) on the classic.”