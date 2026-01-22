Lego is teasing a large-scale Mario Kart Luigi set, to accompany the Mario one

Nintendo and Lego are teasing another large-scale Mario Kart set aimed at adult collectors.

Last year Lego released Mario & Standard Kart, a set aimed at builders aged 18 and up, consisting of 1,972 pieces and costing $170 / £150.

Now the official Nintendo account on X has posted a 10-second teaser video showing the Mario set facing forward, getting ready to drive.

A Luigi set drives up next to it, barely visible at the edge of the screen. Mario turns to look at him, and the video ends.

Lego has already released a range of smaller Mario Kart sets aimed at younger Lego fans, most of which contain one or two drivers and their karts. These range in price from $14.99 / £12.99 to $99.99 / £89.99 depending on how many karts are included and other things such as track components or scenery.

It’s clear from the teaser trailer, however, that the upcoming Luigi set will be a large-scale one aimed at 18+ collectors, and will therefore likely have a similar premium price point to last year’s Mario set.

Racing runs in the family 💚😉 #LEGOSuperMario pic.twitter.com/Ec6H5E0pSv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 22, 2026

VGC reviewed the Lego Mario & Standard Kart set last year and praised it for its level of detail.

“Lego Mario & Standard Kart is another brilliant adult-focused Nintendo collaboration,” we wrote. “It could have maybe done with one or two kart customisation options to keep in the spirit of the game, but the ability to pose Mario and tilt the kart in a dynamic way makes it an excellent display piece for Lego and Nintendo collectors.”

This is the latest in a line of adult-aimed Lego Nintendo sets which have been released over the past few years.

Past sets have included a Lego Nintendo Entertainment System, a Lego Bowser, a Lego Game Boy, a Lego Super Mario World sprite and a Lego Super Mario 64 Question Block.

Zelda fans, meanwhile, will soon receive their second Lego set – based on the ‘Final Battle’ against Ganon in Ocarina of Time – following on from the Great Deku Tree set released in 2024.

Earlier this month Lego announced the first of its Pokémon sets, including a $650 statue displaying Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur.