Lego is releasing a Mario Party-style game this year

A new Mario Party-style game inspired by popular Lego sets has been revealed.

Lego Party sees up to four players competing locally, or online with cross-platform multiplayer, in 60 mini-games based on Lego sets including Pirates, Space, and Ninjago.

It’s set for release digitally on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2025. In partnership with iam8bit, a physical release will be available at the same time for Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game is being developed by SMG Studio, the independent team behind the likes of Death Squared, Moving Out and the One More series.

Notably, it’s being released by a new publisher called Fictions, which “is now the publishing home for titles previously signed under Private Division”, according to a press release announcing the game.

This is seemingly the same company staffed by former employers of the indie game publisher Annapurna Interactive, who resigned en masse last summer following a dispute with the group’s owner.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Lego Group on this playful and vibrant party game that encourages connection, creativity and of course, competition,” said Evan Icenbice, executive producer at Fictions.

“Lego is known for bringing people of all ages together to play and that is certainly the case for Lego Party.”