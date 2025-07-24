Lego Game Boy finally revealed after months of leaks

Lego has finally revealed the first full look at the upcoming Lego Game Boy.

The Lego Game Boy will be released on October 1, cost $59.99, and will include 421 pieces. The set will include two Lego Game Boy cartridges, one for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and one for Super Mario Land.

Both of these classic Game Boy titles will also feature on one of three interchangeable screens which can be displayed on the handheld.

To celebrate the announcement, The Lego Group has recreated a classic Nintendo Game Boy commercial.

The Game Boy is the second Lego set based on a Nintendo game console, but the first to be based on a handheld.

The Lego NES was released in August 2020 for $229.99 / £209.99. The set includes a brick-built NES model and accompanying 1980’s style television set, complete with scrolling Super Mario Bros scene.

Nintendo has also released Lego sets based on its various game franchises, including Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart.

Last year, it released a Lego set based on the Super Nintendo game Super Mario World. This was followed by the Lego The Legend of Zelda: Great Deku tree set.