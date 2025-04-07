Legendary birds return in Pokémon Destined Rivals: Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos unveiled

The Pokémon Company has revealed several new cards from the upcoming Pokémon The Glory of Team Rocket set, confirming the return of the legendary birds.

The Glory of Team Rocket will be released in English as Pokémon Destined Rivals, and now The Pokémon has released more of the cards that will feature in the set.

Team Rocket’s Moltres EX, Team Rocket’s Articuno and Team Rocket’s Zapdos have all been announced. You can find the artwork and translations of the cards (thanks, PokeBeach) below.

It’s been speculated by fans that Team Rocket’s Moltres EX will receive an art rare card or a special illustration rare card in the set. This is due to Zapdos and Articuno recently receiving an SIR and an AR card ,respectively, leaving Moltres as the only one of the trio without a recent card of this rarity.

Team Rocket’s Moltres ex – Fire – HP220

Basic Pokemon [R][C][C] Flame Screen: 110 damage. During your opponent’s next turn, this Pokémon takes 50 less damage from attacks (after applying Weakness and Resistance). [R][C][C][C] Evil Burn: Discard a Team Rocket’s Energy from this Pokémon. If you do, discard your opponent’s Active Pokémon and all attached cards. Pokemon ex rule: When your Pokemon ex is Knocked Out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards. Weakness: Lightning (x2)

Resistance: Fighting (-30)

Retreat: 2

Team Rocket’s Articuno – Water – HP120

Basic Pokemon Ability: Resistant Veil

Prevent all effects of your opponent’s Pokémon’s attacks done to your Basic Team Rocket’s Pokémon. (Damage is not an effect.) [W][C][C] Dark Frost: 60+ damage. If this Pokémon has Team Rocket Energy attached, this attack does 60 more damage. Weakness: Lightning (x2)

Resistance: Fighting (-30)

Retreat: 1

Team Rocket’s Zapdos – Lightning – HP120

Basic Pokemon [C][C] Jamming Wing: 30 damage. You may move an Energy from your opponent’s Active Pokémon to 1 of their Benched Pokémon. [L][C][C] Bad Thunder: 60+ damage. If this Pokémon has Team Rocket Energy attached, this attack does 60 more damage. Weakness: Lightning (x2)

Resistance: Fighting (-30)

Retreat: 1

Pokémon Destined Rivals will be released on May 30.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed when the Destined Rivals pre-release will take place. Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to use the Destined Rivals cards before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning May 17, 2025, at participating independent retailers.