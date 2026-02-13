Legacy of Kain is getting a Defiance remaster, and a new 2D action game

Crystal Dynamics has announced Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered, an update of the 2003 action-adventure game, releasing on March 3.

The studio has also revealed a new game, Legacy of Kain Ascending, a 2D action game releasing on March 31.

Announced during a PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, Defiance Remastered will feature updated visuals (including the ability to switch between remastered and original graphics), camera improvements, character skins, a Photo Mode, and more.

Notably, the remaster will include lost levels, concept art, and lore articles, and its Deluxe Edition will include a playable demo of the cancelled sequel to Defiance, Dark Prophecy.

“For over 20 years, fans have kept the love and enthusiasm for Legacy of Kain alive—and we were even able to welcome members of that community onto our development team,” Crystal Dynamics said.

“Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered completes an eons-spanning story that began with Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2, delivering the long-awaited narrative finale to one of gaming’s most revered dark fantasy sagas.

“Players can finally experience the epic conclusion of Raziel and Kain’s conflict fully realized in a modern remaster.”

Meanwhile, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance is described as “a fast, 2D retro action platformer built around vertical movement, fluid combat, and skill-driven play”.

“Explore a dark fantasy world brought to life through pixel art and animated cutscenes, master vampiric abilities, and experience Nosgoth across fractured timelines,” a synopsis reads. “Featuring an original score by Celldweller and returning voice talent.”

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered was released in December 2024.

The Legacy of Kain series has continued to enjoy a cult following, despite lying dormant for more than two decades. The original entry, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, was developed by Silicon Knights under the direction of Denis Dyack and published by Crystal Dynamics in 1996.