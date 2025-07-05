Leaked Silent Hill F video shows the opening of the Japan-set spin-off

The opening of Konami’s Silent Hill F has leaked, via a video filmed by an attendee at an Anime Expo panel.

The footage was taken during the Silent Hill F panel at the Los Angeles event on Friday, and shows what appears to be the opening cut-scene of the game.

According to a Reddit user, attendees were asked not to capture the footage, but one person clearly ignored the request.

“I was at the event itself where no pictures or video was allowed which is why you won’t see much,” they wrote.

“But even then they didn’t show much of the game itself it was mainly the director, writer, and composer talking about the game itself and its development.

“The only gameplay they actually was a 30 second snippet of Hinako just walking down a path and walking up to a shrine where it gave a promt to pray then they walk away and that was pretty much it.”

Silent Hill F follows high school student Shimizu Hinako, who explores her hometown as it becomes “engulfed in fog and shifts nightmarishly”.

The game, which is said to be more action-oriented than other series entries, is developed by NeoBards and will release for consoles and PC on September 25.