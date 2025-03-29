Leaked screens offer first glimpse at Respawn’s Star Wars strategy game

The first alleged images of Respawn and Bit Reactor’s Star Wars strategy game have been discovered, via an artist’s online portfolio.

The unnamed turn-based strategy game is set to be revealed on Saturday, April 19, at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan.

Little is known about the game, which was announced alongside Respawn’s shooter and the third entry in the Star Wars Jedi franchise.

It’s being developed through a production collaboration with Bit Reactor, which is a new studio formed by veterans of XCOM and Civilization studio Firaxis Games. Respawn is producing the game while Bit Reactor leads on the development.

First Screenshots of Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment's turn-based tactics #StarWars game leaks online:https://t.co/PUOLio26rZ pic.twitter.com/vEZTESnTor — Ponds908 (@Ponds908) March 28, 2025

According to the images, which were discovered by MP1st and said to be from mid-2023, the game will have a turn-based setup that looks very similar to the XCOM games, which is perhaps unsurprising considering its development talent.

In a statement published last year alongside the announcement of nearly 700 company-wide layoffs, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele said that after a review, it had decided Respawn should focus on the Jedi and Apex Legends series.

Another Star Wars game was announced in 2022, helmed by former LucasArts veteran and Medal of Honor co-creator Peter Hirschmann, was cancelled.