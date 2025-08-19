Leaked Black Ops 7 video features mechs, jet packs, and a release date

A video advertisement for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has seemingly been published early, revealing new game features and a November release date.

The ad, which was published ahead of a Gamescom reveal planned for later today, was spotted and captured by CharlieIntel.

The video features, among other things, a boss battle against a titan-sized opponent, mechs, and what appears to be the return of jet packs.

However, CharlieIntel claims the jet pack mechanic in Black Ops 7 is “not back in the way you guys all think or probably want”. Content creators were shown the new Call of Duty ahead of Tuesday’s reveal.

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ad has gone live early pic.twitter.com/H1ZNw00zAt — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 19, 2025

The trailer confirms a release date of November 14 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. This seemingly corroborates an earlier leak, which also claimed that the Standard Edition of Black Ops 7 will not cost $80 in the US.

The Standard Edition of the game will reportedly cost $69.99 / €79.99, while the Vault Edition – which is the game’s equivalent of a Deluxe Edition and will include extra content – will be priced at $99.99 / €109.99.

If true, the news means that Microsoft has still to find its first $80 game. In May, Microsoft raised the prices of its Xbox consoles globally, while also announcing that it would charge $80 for games starting later this year.