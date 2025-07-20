Leaked Battlefield pic confirms full name, with a reveal event allegedly close

EA’s next Battlefield game will be called Battlefield 6, with a full reveal event planned for later this month.

That’s according to a now-deleted social media post by streamer Doom49, who posted what they claimed was a care package sent by Electronic Arts, featuring the ‘Battlefield 6’ logo.

Shortly after, the post was deleted, and Battlefield influencer RivalxFactor claimed the package was sent in advance of a full reveal event, which is allegedly planned for July 29.

“This is where Battlefield 6 will be revealed, devs will be interviewed in a somewhat fixed format, and the game will be featured with content creators,” they wrote.

I have confirmed with another person that there is indeed a 3 day EA event starting on July 29th.



The open beta will launch… https://t.co/OmLRH3Gg3Z — rivaLxfactor - Battlefield 6 waiting room (@rivaLxfactor) July 19, 2025

Electronic Arts previously confirmed it will release the next Battlefield game by March 2026, with a full public reveal due to take place this summer.

The next Battlefield game has been in closed testing since March, and despite users being sworn to secrecy, a significant amount of game footage inevitably made its way online.

EA is taking a more transparent approach to the development of the next Battlefield, following significant community disappointment around the last instalment, 2042.

Four internal EA studios, collectively referred to as Battlefield Studios by the publisher, are building a connected universe set in the modern day.