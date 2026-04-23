Leak suggests new Game Pass tier will be bundled with Discord Nitro

Xbox is planning to bundle a new Game Pass tier with Discord Nitro.

That’s according to a datamine of an upcoming update that mentions ‘Xbox Game Pass (Starter Edition)’, which will allegedly be given to paying Discord users as part of their subscription.

According to the datamined text strings, Game Pass Starter Edition will offer access to “50+ games like Stardew Valley, Fallout 4, and Grounded”, plus 10 hours of cloud gaming every month.

It’s not clear if the new Standard Edition tier of Game Pass will include online multiplayer, but there doesn’t seem to be a mention of it in the leaked Discord text. The lowest currently available Game Pass tier, Essential, includes online play.

The leak comes 48 hours after new Xbox boss Asha Sharma posted on X about a new Discord collaboration and claimed that details would be coming soon via official channels.

“For years, Xbox and Discord have worked together to make it easier for players to connect, chat, and play across devices,” she wrote.

“We’re teaming up again as we continue to make Game Pass more flexible for our players. Some of you might start to see some code in the wild, and we will share more details with you all soon!”

Earlier this week, Xbox slashed the price of its highest-tier Game Pass subscription and PC Game Pass, with Sharma claiming that the service has become too expensive for players.

The platform holder also removed future Call of Duty launches from Game Pass, with analysts speculating that its inclusion into the service had made little impact on subscriber numbers.

In a new mission statement sent to employees earlier today, Xbox’s leadership team said they intend to “fortify” Game Pass with “clear differentiation and sustainable economics”, and return the business to “durable growth with strong cost discipline”.