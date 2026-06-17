Latest Pokémon Champions update adds new Pokémon and brings the game to mobile

The latest update for Pokémon Champions is available now, bringing with it Mega Raichu X&Y and around 20 more Pokémon. The game is also now available on mobile.

Pokémon Champions, the competitive battling game that allows players to bring their Pokémon from the main series titles into Champions and battle online, has kicked off its latest season.

Season M3 runs from today, June 17, until July 8. The season is themed to the Hoenn region, and adds the majority of the missing Mega Pokémon from the game’s roster.

The season’s battle pass includes Starmie and Starminite, new style items, and a trainer outfit based on Canari from Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The following Pokémon can now be used in-game and found in the in-game ranch (via Serebii).

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Vileplume

Qwilfish

Sceptile & Mega Sceptile

Blaziken & Mega Blaziken

Swampert & Mega Swampert

Mawile & Mega Mawile

Metagross & Mega Metagross

Strapator & Mega Staraptor

Musharna

Scolipede & Mega Scolipede

Scrafty & Mega Scrafty

Elektross & Mega Elektross

Pyroar & Mega Pyroar

Malamar & Mega Malamar

Barbaracle & Mega Barbaracle

Dragalge & Mega Dragalge

Grimmsnarl

Falinks & Mega Falinks

Overqwil

Houndstone

Annihilape

Gholdengo

The following items have been added:

Wide Lens

Muscle Band

Wise Glasses

Expert Belt

Light Clay

Life Orb

Zoom Lens

Metronome

Iron Ball

Icy Rock

Smooth Rock

Heat Rock

Damp Rock

Shed Shell

Big Root

Pokémon Champions launched on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this year. Following the end of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet era, Pokémon Champions is now used in the Pokémon Video Game Championships as the default title.

It will make its Pokémon World Championships debut later this year, when the Pokémon World Championships and PokémonXP takes place from August 28-30 in San Francisco, California.

The Pokémon Company recently revealed the promo cards that will be available at the event, as well as some of the merchandise that will be on sale in the yearly pop-up Pokémon Center.