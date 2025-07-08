Last of Us Part 2’s latest update adds another way to experience the campaign

A new update for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has introduced a new way to play through the game.

The free update will allow players to experience the story of The Last of Us Part 2 chronologically, as opposed to the non-linear approach that the original game took.

“Through the new Chronological mode, we believe players will gain even deeper insight into Part II’s narrative,” said Jonathon Dornbush, editorial content manager at Naughty Dog.

“Players will be able to see how Ellie being gifted a guitar flows so neatly into her learning to play, for example, while the journey through Seattle will showcase the fascinating parallels between Ellie and Abby’s crisscrossing journeys. You’ll see just how close they come into running into each other, how their actions impact each other, and more.”

The new update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered is available today on both PS5 (via Patch 2.1.0*) and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store (via Patch 1.5**), bringing with it the Chronological mode, as well as additional bug fixes and performance improvements.

The update also adds two new skins for the game’s No Return mode, which features Joel dressed as Nathan Drake and Tommy dressed as Sam Drake. These skins are part of Naughty Dog’s year-long celebration of its 40th anniversary.

The studio’s next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, was announced during The Game Awards in 2024. The game features a sci-fi setting, and its debut trailer includes a Porsche spaceship. Its soundtrack is being composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

“Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago,” reads a synopsis for the game.

Studio boss Neil Druckmann said last year that numerous games, including “multiple single-player projects”, were in development at Naughty Dog, but stressed that while they won’t all be The Last of Us titles, they will have a similar goal.