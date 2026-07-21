Kylian Mbappé is the EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition cover athlete, marking his return to the cover after four years

EA Sports has confirmed that Kylian Mbappé will be the cover star of EA Sports FC 27’s Ultimate Edition.

The France and Real Madrid striker will appear on the cover of the next instalment of EA‘s long-running football series, which will be released later this year.

This marks the first time in four years that Mbappé will feature on the cover of EA’s football series. His last appearance was in FIFA 23, back when EA still had the official FIFA licence.

“To be featured on the cover of an EA Sports FC title for the first time is a very special moment for me,” Mbappé said in a statement. “It’s an honour to continue my long-term relationship with the franchise in its latest chapter, alongside the players who have shaped its history. I can’t wait for everyone to experience FC 27.”

EA Sports FC vice president of franchise strategy and marketing Jeff Sharma added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Kylian back to the franchise as the cover star of EA Sports FC 27. Kylian’s achievements for both club and country have established him as one of the defining players of his generation.

“He embodies the ambition, creativity and global appeal that defines EA Sports FC today, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with him as he returns to lead EA Sports FC 27.”

It’s not yet been revealed whether Mbappé will also appear on the cover of the Standard Edition of the game, or whether someone else will feature in that edition.

EA says Mbappé’s cover reveal will kick off “a week of announcements” for EA Sports FC 27, including a gameplay reveal which is set to appear on YouTube on Thursday, July 23.

Mbappé was EA’s cover star for three years in a row, appearing on the covers of both the Standard and Ultimate Editions of FIFA 21, FIFA 22 and FIFA 23.

When EA’s series changed from FIFA to EA Sports FC, so did its cover star. EA Sports FC 24‘s cover athlete was Erling Haaland in the Standard Edition, who also appeared in a montage of past and present players (not including Mbappé) in the Ultimate Edition.

Jude Bellingham was the cover star of the Standard Edition of EA Sports FC 25, and also appeared on the Ultimate Edition cover alongside Gianluigi Buffon, Aitana Bonmatí, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.

Bellingham returned for the EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition cover, where he appeared alongside Jamal Musiala. The Ultimate Edition featured Zlatan Ibrahimović.