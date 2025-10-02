KPop Demon Hunters has arrived in Fortnite with skins, items and a new mode

KPop Demon Hunters, the chart-topping movie and music sensation, is the latest IP to make its way to Fortnite.

Skins for HUNTR/X band members Rumi, Mira and Zoey are available starting today in the Fortnite Shop, as well as various accessories and emotes inspired by the Netflix movie.

They’re also available as Lego minifigs, for use in the game’s various Lego Fortnite modes.

Their arrival also marks the return of Horde Rush mode, which has now been revamped as Demon Rush. The mode will remain active for the next month, and will end on November 1.

“Recruit Rumi, Mira, or Zoey as you fight endless waves of faceless demons, while also loading up on KPop Demon Hunters inspired perks between each Survival Phase,” the mode’s description reads.

As well as the new mode, players will be able to complete quests from Rumi, Mira and Zoey in the Battle Royale and Blitz modes, and earn new items including Rumi’s sword and Mira’s spicy ramyeon.

Fortnite creators will also be able to build their own KPop Demon Hunters games. Epic Games is placing no publishing hold on KPop Demon Hunters assets, meaning creators can start building now, with access to film-inspired assets, gameplay items, demon enemies and HUNTR/X NPCs.

“Whether it’s slashing through foes with Rumi’s Empowered Sword or orchestrating KPop street showdowns, developers can build melee-focused islands or remix their existing islands,” Epic says.

KPop Demon Hunters is the latest in a long line of IP that has appeared in Fortnite over the years. The game’s current season features a Power Rangers collaboration, while its current Music Pass allows players to unlock Gorillaz characters.

Other characters who have been made available for the first time this year have included Mortal Kombat‘s Sub-Zero, Baymax from Big Hero 6, Godzilla and Hatsune Miku.