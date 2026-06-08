Konami’s next 2D Castlevania game, Belmont’s Curse, is arriving in time for Halloween

Konami has announced more details on Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, including its release date.

The game will be released on October 15 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, the publisher confirmed.

Co-developed by Konami and Evil Empire (The Rogue Prince of Persia) with advisory help from Motion Twin (Dead Cells), Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Castlevania series.

Players will take control of Rose Belmont, the daughter of previous series protagonist Trevor Belmont, as she explores such areas as Dracula’s castle and the catacombs of Paris. The game is set in 1499 – 23 years after the events of NES title Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse.

“Over two decades after the events of Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse and the recent animated show, it is in the streets of 15th century Paris that a new chapter of the legendary House Belmont is about to be written in bloody red ink,” the game’s official description reads.

“Armed with a legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, Trevor Belmont’s successor – and the game’s protagonist – must descend into the city attacked by monstrous creatures and a looming mystical castle to hunt down the beasts and save the Parisians from eternal darkness.”

As well as the standard digital edition of the game, a special Midnight Edition of the game will also be available in digital and physical versions, offering extra content including:

The main base game

Digital Sound and Art Gallery (featuring 71 music tracks)

Trevor Style Costume in-game item

Syhpa Style Costume in-game item

Family’s Grace (relic) in-game item

SteelBook case (physical version only)

Rose Belmont tarot card (physical version only)

Pre-ordering the game will also unlock an Alucard Style Costume in the game.

Konami says Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is also coming to Nintendo Switch, but not on October 15. The Switch version’s release details will be confirmed at a later date.