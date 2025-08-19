Konami premieres Silent Hill F story trailer at Gamescom

Konami has premiered a story trailer for its horror spin-off Silent Hill F, which is set to release for consoles and PC in September.

Silent Hill F follows high school student Shimizu Hinako, who explores her hometown as it becomes “engulfed in fog and shifts nightmarishly”.

“When Hinako Shimizu’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, her once-familiar home becomes a haunting nightmare,” Konami said.

“As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.”

Silent Hill F is written by Ryūkishi07, a writer best known for their Japanese visual novels focusing on murder mysteries, psychological and supernatural horror.

While his story is completely standalone from the rest of the Silent Hill series, Ryūkishi07 says there are still easter eggs in there for fans to spot.